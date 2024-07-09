Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool FC has unveiled it’s new kit sponsor for their away and third kits - and they are based close to home.

Blackpool Football Club has revealed Pleasure Beach Resort as its official away and third kit partner.

Pleasure Beach Resort’s logo will feature on the front of both the away and third shirts for the upcoming season.

To announce the partnership, the BFC team headed to Pleasure Beach Resort to tackle their rides – including climbing 235ft over the coast on the famous Big One!

Craig Thomas/News Images

The new kit will make its debut on the pitch on July 12 as Blackpool take on AFC Fylde in a friendly held at Mill Farm.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We’re incredibly proud to announce our partnership with our local team, Blackpool FC, a team that truly embodies the spirit and pride of our community. We know many of our guests are BFC fans, and supporting our home team is our way of putting back into the town we love. This is a special partnership for us and one we’re hugely excited about.

“We wish the team all the very best for the fixtures ahead and I’m sure we speak for all the fans when we say we’re hoping for a smooth season – leave the rollercoasters to us!”

Blackpool Blackpool Kit Launch Photoshoot at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, United Kingdom, 5th July 2024 | Craig Thomas/News Images

Alongside the shirt sponsorship, Pleasure Beach Resort will also be providing 2024/25 season ticketholders and Junior Seasiders members with a host of exclusive offers to its attractions over the course of the season, as well as hotel and park offers to away fans who are visiting the resort.

Blackpool Blackpool Kit Launch Photoshoot at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, United Kingdom, 5th July 2024 | Craig Thomas/News Images

The initial fan reaction to the partnership has been positive, with fans sharing their thoughts on X.

Let’s hope it’s a BIG ONE. Tangever. — Alan Beardsall (@AlanBeardsall1) July 5, 2024

Commercial Manager at Blackpool FC, Martin Booker, said: “We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with the Pleasure Beach Resort – an iconic tourist attraction in Blackpool.

“As a club we are committed to promoting the town in a positive manner, both on a local and national scale.

“The front of shirt sponsorship is a fantastic way to demonstrate the togetherness of two of the town’s biggest organisations, as we collectively strive to put Blackpool on the map across the country.