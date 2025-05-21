Seaside amusements in St Annes could become gym if planners approve

A seaside slot machine and amusements arcade could become a gym if a planning application is approved.

The proposals relate to Surfside Amusements, located on the ground floor of the Island Cinema building at 121-123 South Promenade, St Annes.

The application, submitted to Fylde planners, is for a change of use of a ground floor premises from a casino (use class sui generis) to gymnasium (use class D).

Surfside Amusements in St Annes could be turned into a gym | Google

Applicants for the proposals are listed as Your Gym Lytham, who currently operate a gym of that name off Preston Road in Lytham.

The South Promenade site is a busy one. As well as housing the downstairs amusements arcade it is also home to the popular Island Cinema and the Anatolia Seaview Restaurant, both located upstairs

Nextdoor to the block is a Toby Carvery restaurant.

Documents in support of the application were lodged with planners on Monday this week (May 19).

The amusement arcade is operated by Wigan-based Crown Leisure Ltd, which also oversees arcades in Blackpool and at Haven’s holiday parks including Marton Mere in Blackpool and Cala Gran in Fleetwood.

In September 2021 an application to add illuminated signs to ‘improve the external appearance’ of the premises were approved by Fylde planners.