I'm always asked which is Lancashire's highest tree - can you help me find out?
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are ancient trees, tall trees and wide trees, but which is Lancashire’s highest tree?
There are Yew trees dipping their toes in the salty water of the Irish Sea at Jenny Brown’s Point to the south of Silverdale, but which tree could be the highest above sea level? Lancashire Wildlife Trust need your help to find the answer.
“This is a question I am often asked”
Finding the county’s top tree will be good fun over spring and summer, but it will also help the Trust to write a woodland strategy for the county as part of the Local Nature Recovery Network. John Lamb, Senior Conservation Officer at the Trust, said: “This is a question I am often asked and do not know the answer.
“It would be good to hear from members of the public who regularly see trees on some of our moors. This will provide valuable information about how some trees can thrive on higher ground. “It would also be interesting to hear about your favourite tree and other interesting tree or woodland stories.”
How to get involved
The Trust is asking people to share their tree data with them via Facebook, Instagram and X (@LancsWildlife) with suggested locations, species and a rough estimate of its height above sea level. John and his colleagues can then check each tree and publish a list of the top three highest trees in the county.
This information will be added to the woodland strategy, which aims to identify Lancashire’s woodlands and look at how they can be properly managed. This will support woodland wildlife and support conservation organisations’ work across the region.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.