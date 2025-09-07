Search launched for two missing teenage girls believed to be in Blackpool or Fleetwood
Abbie Hodgson and Lucie Bennett, both 16, were last spotted in Workington on Friday afternoon (September 5), sparking growing concern for their safety.
Police believe the pair may now be in Blackpool or Fleetwood.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned about their welfare and so we’re asking for your help to bring them home.”
Abbie is described as white, 5ft tall, with blonde hair.
She was wearing a black puffer jacket, grey shorts and black trainers when she disappeared, and was carrying a cream shoulder bag.
Lucie is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with light brown hair streaked with blonde. She was last seen in a blue top and grey joggers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number LC-20250906-0753.