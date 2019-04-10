Search for 'lifesaver' couple after birth of baby in Blackpool Victoria Hospital car park

A new father, whose baby was born in the car park of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, is hoping to track down the good samaritans who drove him and his wife to the hospital.

Magdi, 43 and his wife, April Ibrahim, 30, want to say thank you to the elderly couple, who Magdi described as “lifesavers”, after he flagged them down outside his house on Sunday morning. Baby Eliana was born in the car park of the Vic.

April Ibrahim, Isaac, Magdi Ibrahim and baby Eliana. Credit: Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Magdi, a doctor at the Vic, said: “Because of everything that was going on I never got their names or number. I want say thank you to them.

“If they didn’t stop at the time something serious could have happened to Eliana.

“They are in their late 50s to early 60s and it was a small dark blue coloured car.”

Magdi, originally from Sudan, started at the Vic last month after working in Dubai for a number of years.

He said all of his medical experience desserted him when he realised his daughter was being born.

He said: “I knew she had gone into labour and started to worry. I ran into the street and managed to get a car to stop. The couple asked me if I was okay and I explained to them what was happening.

“They offered to take my wife and I to the hospital even though they were on their way to walk their dog.”

Magdi explained how they put the German Shepherd in the boot of the car and rushed to the hospital.

He added: “My wife was screaming in the car, which seemed to worry the dog and by the time we had reached the hospital my daughter's head was coming out.”

Magdi also thanked the “amazing” staff at the hospital who helped deliver Eliana and added “They were amazing. I was very scared and couldn’t think straight at the time and they were so calm and wonderful.”