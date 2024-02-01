News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Search continues for missing Workington man last seen at Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool

A man who went missing nearly three weeks ago was last seen at the Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Bates, from Workington, has been missing since Sunday, January 14.

The 53-year-old was last seen on CCTV at the Marks and Spencer on Church Street on January 21 and 25.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find Robert Bates who may be in Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find Robert Bates who may be in Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)
Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find Robert Bates who may be in Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)

Officers believe Robert could still be in the resort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cumbria Police on Thursday (February 1) renewed their appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen Robert or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.

Officers also urged Robert to call 101 if he sees this appeal.

Related topics:Marks & SpencerBlackpoolCCTVLancashire PoliceLancashireCumbria