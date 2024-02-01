Search continues for missing Workington man last seen at Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool
A man who went missing nearly three weeks ago was last seen at the Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool.
Robert Bates, from Workington, has been missing since Sunday, January 14.
The 53-year-old was last seen on CCTV at the Marks and Spencer on Church Street on January 21 and 25.
Officers believe Robert could still be in the resort.
Cumbria Police on Thursday (February 1) renewed their appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.
If you have seen Robert or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.
Officers also urged Robert to call 101 if he sees this appeal.