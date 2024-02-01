Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Bates, from Workington, has been missing since Sunday, January 14.

The 53-year-old was last seen on CCTV at the Marks and Spencer on Church Street on January 21 and 25.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find Robert Bates who may be in Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)

Officers believe Robert could still be in the resort.

Cumbria Police on Thursday (February 1) renewed their appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen Robert or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.