Search continues for missing Nateby boy, 14, who has links to Preston and Blackpool

An urgent search continues for a missing 14-year-old boy who has links to Preston and Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Riley Whalley is missing from Nateby, near Garstang.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a black and grey hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He was also carrying a yellow JD bag and a black JD bag.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find Riley Whalley is missing from Nateby (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Riley has links to several areas of Preston, including the city centre, as well as Blackpool and Skelmersdale.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and want to trace him.”

Anyone with information about Riley’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1525 of July 26.