Seal pup who became trapped between boulders during high tide in Fleetwood rescued by firefighters
Firefighters rescued a baby seal which became trapped between boulders in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 7:39pm
The seal pup became trapped during high tide at Fairway on Thursday afternoon (November 17).
One fire engine from Morecambe attended the scene at around 1.40pm and released the “adorable little tyke” using “large animal rescue (LAR) equipment”.
The pup was not hurt and “happily swam to sea after being released”, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters were in attendance for around 15 minutes.