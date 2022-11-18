News you can trust since 1873
Seal pup who became trapped between boulders during high tide in Fleetwood rescued by firefighters

Firefighters rescued a baby seal which became trapped between boulders in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 7:39pm

The seal pup became trapped during high tide at Fairway on Thursday afternoon (November 17).

One fire engine from Morecambe attended the scene at around 1.40pm and released the “adorable little tyke” using “large animal rescue (LAR) equipment”.

The pup was not hurt and “happily swam to sea after being released”, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters were in attendance for around 15 minutes.

A baby seal became trapped between boulders during high tide in Fleetwood (Credit: @LancashireFRS)
The seal pup "happily swam back to sea" after it was rescued, the crew said (Credit: @LancashireFRS)
