SEA LIFE Blackpool is celebrating fatherhood right across the animal kingdom this Father’s Day, inviting families to come and meet its seahorses.

Seahorses are one of the only species in the world which sees males carry and give birth to its young.

A male seahorse has a brooding pouch on its belly into which a female can place her eggs. After just a few weeks, the male seahorse gives birth by rocking back and forth while the babies pop out from a small hole in his tummy.

Scott Blacker, head aquarist at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: “Seahorses are incredibly beautiful, unique creatures and are undoubtedly one of our ‘must-see’ families in the aquarium. "Our visitors love to come and see them close-up, and seem to really enjoy learning about their unusual way of breeding.

“We’re looking forward to offering families a fun-filled day out this Father’s Day, meeting our seahorses and our other amazing creatures.”