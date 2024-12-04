This December, SEA LIFE is offering an early Christmas gift with tickets available from just £5 for those in receipt of Universal Credit and other qualifying benefits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s branch on the promenade is one of 10 SEA LIFE outlets across the country, including the one at Manchester’s Trafford Centre, making the offer.

The initiative, running throughout the month until December 31, allows families and individuals to enjoy a magical day out at one of SEA LIFE's 10 UK aquariums at a discounted price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEA LIFE Blackpool is offeringb a discount deal for people on Universal Credit | National World

The centres are also adding a festive twist with a unique Arctic-themed experience, in which visitors can meet Snowy the Snowman, who is on a mission to help the animals of the North Pole.

Throughout the immersive trail, guests can enjoy fun games, win prizes and capture festive memories at various photo opportunities.

In addition to the holiday fun, guests will have the chance to discover a variety of incredible marine creatures, making it a perfect outing for families.

The ticket offer is an opportunity for families and individuals who may benefit from financial support to experience the wonders of the ocean during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say

A spokesperson for SEA LIFE said: “This December, we’re excited to give back to our communities by offering discounted tickets, providing more people with the chance to enjoy a memorable day out.

“Our aquariums feature an incredible range of marine life, and we hope this initiative will make the experience accessible to even more families.”

The ticket offer is available for a limited time only, with a daily ticket limit, so visitors are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Ticket Details:

Tickets are available from £5 for those in receipt of Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Job Seekers Allowance, or Income Support. Photographic ID must also be presented alongside proof of benefit entitlement

Limited availability: A maximum of 100 tickets per day are available at each attraction, with a limit of 5 of these tickets per transaction

To claim, eligible visitors must present proof of their benefit entitlement on the day of their visit. Proof can be obtained by logging into the Universal Credit portal or by providing a printed benefit letter, available at http://secure.dwp.gov.uk/get-a-proof-of-benefit-letter/ For more information and to book tickets, please see HERE.