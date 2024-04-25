SEA LIFE Blackpool to host biggest ever beach clean up - this is how you can get involved
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
SEA LIFE Blackpool is urging organisations and individuals across the local community to take part in what they hope will be Blackpool’s largest ever beach clean.
The SEA LIFE Big Blackpool Beach Clean 24 will take place on Tuesday, 30 April from 10am until 11am, with organisers SEA LIFE Blackpool aiming to collect more litter on this day from the 2.7 mile coastline than it did across its entire series of 2023 beach cleans - a staggering 85 kilos!
A number of local businesses and organisations across the golden mile have pledged their support including the newly opened Holiday Inn Blackpool, Hampton by Hilton Blackpool, Blackpool Transport, Construction Blackpool and The Fylde College, and Notarianni Ices, with over 170 people so far signed-up.
SEA LIFE Blackpool, which is committed to protecting sea creatures and safeguarding our oceans for the future, will provide all volunteers with gloves, litter pickers and bags.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
READ MORE:
Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at SEA LIFE Blackpool said; “The SEA LIFE Big Blackpool Beach Clean 24 is an opportunity for the community, from local businesses and organisations to individual volunteers, to come together and help clean up our magnificent coastline to protect our oceans and the sea creatures that live within them.
“We have had an amazing response so far but if we are to achieve our mission to collect more litter in one day than we did across the whole of last year, we need as many people as possible.
“All we are asking is for one hour of people’s time to help us collect litter from 2.7miles of beach. “
To be involved organisations and individuals should complete the registration form and select their preferred meeting point Sandcastle Waterpark, Lyndene Hotel, SEA LIFE Centre, Comedy Carpet, The Cenotaph and Gynn Square.
Dependent upon what the teams collect on the day, SEA LIFE Blackpool is looking to create a lasting mural showcasing the waste which is collected on the beach.
Envenco Environmental Services Blackpool will then dispose of all the rubbish collected from the 2.7 mile coastline.
To find out more about how SEA LIFE Blackpool is supporting the world’s oceans click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.