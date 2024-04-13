Blackpool Sea Cadets have improved base after firms including Evolution, Travis Perkins & Jewson give up time
Young people in Blackpool have better opportunities thanks to local businesses coming together to volunteer to revamp an activity centre.
Construction company Evolution along with flooring specialists Style Carpets, bathroom and joinery firm Huws Gray, City Electrical Factors (CEF), Travis Perkins, Jewson and Smiths Hire have all given up time and equipment to install new facilities at Blackpool Sea Cadets base.
The can-do collaboration of the seven companies ensured the work to install a new shower and toilet block at the base at Devonshire Road, Bispham, was completed in just three weeks.
The companies who supported the initiative donated a total of £10,500-worth of support so the cadets now have a base fit for their modern-day activities.
Kay Jackson, Chief Petty Officer (CPO) of Blackpool Sea Cadets, said the support from Evolution and the other businesses will make a real and positive difference to young people in Blackpool.
Kay said: “I can’t thank Evolution and all the other businesses enough. They have been amazing. The work they have completed has transformed our tired old toilet block into something that is practical and fit for purpose, they have made it so that we can be inclusive to all young people and volunteers who want to join Blackpool Sea Cadets.
“It’s easy to say you support something. But when businesses back it up like this and move heaven and earth to give their time, expertise and materials free of charge to help give young people better life chances, that’s real community action right there.”
The cadet group has 45 members, aged 10-18, from an area stretching from South Shore to Over Wyre, and 15 adult volunteers.
Kay said: “We rely heavily on the generosity of local businesses, the local community, and the cadets and staff really appreciate any help we get.
“We charge the children £15 a month for membership - it does not even cover the cost of the heating and lights - but we are not willing to put the price up as we never want money to be an issue or a reason for a young person not to attend.”
JJ Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Evolution, said: “The Sea Cadets help young people build their confidence, self-belief and resilience.
“It opens young people’s eyes to possibilities and opportunities, helping them fulfil their potential and be the best they can be. This is exactly the type of project we like to support at Evolution.
“Kay is amazing. We wanted to support her and all the volunteers as well as it’s only by them giving up their time that these young people have the opportunity to enjoy a better start in life.
“We are also grateful to Michelle Walker, project manager of the Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network, for helping spread the word among their members which made a big difference in rallying support.”
