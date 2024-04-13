Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young people in Blackpool have better opportunities thanks to local businesses coming together to volunteer to revamp an activity centre.

Construction company Evolution along with flooring specialists Style Carpets, bathroom and joinery firm Huws Gray, City Electrical Factors (CEF), Travis Perkins, Jewson and Smiths Hire have all given up time and equipment to install new facilities at Blackpool Sea Cadets base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The can-do collaboration of the seven companies ensured the work to install a new shower and toilet block at the base at Devonshire Road, Bispham, was completed in just three weeks.

Kay Jackson, Chief Petty Officer of Blackpool Sea Cadets, with sea cadets, JJ Fitzgerald, of Evolution, and representatives from seven companies who helped refurbish the cadets base at Devonshire Road, Bispham

The companies who supported the initiative donated a total of £10,500-worth of support so the cadets now have a base fit for their modern-day activities.

Jamey Brook (left), of City Electrical Factors_ JJ Fitzgerald, MD of Evolution, and Kay Jackson, Chief Petty Officer of Blackpool Sea Cadets outside the revamped base at Devonshire Road, Bispham, Blackpool

Kay Jackson, Chief Petty Officer (CPO) of Blackpool Sea Cadets, said the support from Evolution and the other businesses will make a real and positive difference to young people in Blackpool.

Kay said: “I can’t thank Evolution and all the other businesses enough. They have been amazing. The work they have completed has transformed our tired old toilet block into something that is practical and fit for purpose, they have made it so that we can be inclusive to all young people and volunteers who want to join Blackpool Sea Cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s easy to say you support something. But when businesses back it up like this and move heaven and earth to give their time, expertise and materials free of charge to help give young people better life chances, that’s real community action right there.”

Blackpool Sea Cadets with Kay Jackson, Chief Petty Officer, and representatives from businesses who helped revamp their base at Devonshire Road, Bispham Blackpool

The cadet group has 45 members, aged 10-18, from an area stretching from South Shore to Over Wyre, and 15 adult volunteers.

Kay said: “We rely heavily on the generosity of local businesses, the local community, and the cadets and staff really appreciate any help we get.

“We charge the children £15 a month for membership - it does not even cover the cost of the heating and lights - but we are not willing to put the price up as we never want money to be an issue or a reason for a young person not to attend.”

Evolution's team who worked on the project (from left) Phil Dutton, Nick Clarke, John Reader, Dan Ogden, Ben Reader, JJ Fitzgerald

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JJ Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Evolution, said: “The Sea Cadets help young people build their confidence, self-belief and resilience.

“It opens young people’s eyes to possibilities and opportunities, helping them fulfil their potential and be the best they can be. This is exactly the type of project we like to support at Evolution.

“Kay is amazing. We wanted to support her and all the volunteers as well as it’s only by them giving up their time that these young people have the opportunity to enjoy a better start in life.