Two new roads at a major Blackpool business park expansion have been named by local school children.

The names follow the area’s tradition of roads being named along an aviation theme.

A new main road connecting Common Edge Road with the business park at Amy Johnson Way will be named Vickers Way after suggestions from St Nicholas Church of England Primary School pupils.

Year 6 pupil Bethan Lowe with 'Vickers Way' - honouring Blackpool's wartime aviation and the historic Vickers factory | Blackpool Council

The name was suggested by pupil, Bethan Lowe. She said: “It’s amazing to have my road name picked – I feel on top of the world!”

The Vickers-Wellington Bomber factory was built during the Second World War and manufactured over 2,000 Wellington Bombers between 1940 and 1945.

A new road connecting Vickers Way with Oakwood Close has been named Hallett Avenue.

Pauline and Jacqueline Hallett hold the 'Hallett Avenue' sign honouring Blackpool's aviation legacy and their father Austin Hallett's wartime contributions | Blackpool Council

Flight Lieutenant Austin Hallett MBE was praised for his efforts during WW2, including the Flying Cross, Air Force Cross and French Legion of Honour medal.

Austin Hallett passed away in 2015 but his daughters were able to meet some of the school children who chose to name the road after their father.

They said: “We were both very surprised and overwhelmed when we heard the plans to use our father’s name for one of the roads.”

Cllr Mark Smith, cabinet member at Blackpool Council, said: “We’re making Blackpool better by expanding the Enterprise Zone and allowing businesses to create new jobs.

Funding for the road has been supported by a £7.5m grant from the UK Government, as part of the Blackpool Town Deal awarded in 2022.

Land either side of Vickers Way will be developed by local businesses to create more jobs, while land either side of Hallett Avenue will be made available for housing development.

The roads are expected to open later this year at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, as part of Blackpool Council's £18.5m expansion designed to create more jobs in the area.

Blackpool Council is the accountable body for Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, which is a 144-hectare site across Blackpool and Fylde and is earmarked to create 5,000 new jobs by 2041.

For more information on the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, visit www.blackpoolez.com.