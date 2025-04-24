School kick-starts appeal for sports turf

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils and staff from a Fleetwood school are on a fund-raising mission to raise enough cash to resurface the school’s much needed artificial turf.

The current surface at Chaucer Primary School has deteriorated to a point where it is becoming unsafe to use due to its age.

The area at the school on Chaucer Road is largely relied upon for play and sports due to the absence of grassy spaces in the vicinity.

Pupils from Chaucer Primary in Fleetwood are fundraising for new astro turf which has become unsafe to use. Pictured are pupils Monroe Hadgraft, Marta Kitova, Thea Moran, Bobby Broadhurst, Troy Crompton and Mohammad Al Mhiemid with PE coordinator Leanne Soper. | National World

In addition to serving the pupils of the school, the artificial turf also plays a vital role in the local community, being used by various clubs that promote health and well-being throughout the week, including weekends and school holidays.

The school is aiming to raise £27,185 over the next 50 days.

It is hoped that there might be some match funding available should the school manage to raise 50 per cent of the total funds needed.

Leanne Soper, PE subject lead at the school, is leading the fund-raising and said: “Ensuring that we have the facilities required for the pupils at Chaucer is the core goal of the team at the school.

"However the area serves a large proportion of the community in Fleetwood so we hope that the people and businesses of Fleetwood and the wider Fylde coast get behind the initiative and donate or support our fundraising efforts.”

The Hole In Wand mini golf attraction in Blackpool has already arranged a fundraiser to support the fund-raising.

Managing Director, Stuart Jarman of The Potions Cauldron Group which owns and operates the attraction, said: “Community schools like Chaucer which are at the heart of the community should be supported by local businesses.

"Whilst I appreciate that times are challenging, we should all aim to play our part in supporting key initiatives and I hope that other businesses reach out and support.”

To donate, visit – https://www.spacehive.com/keep-chaucer-primary-community-kicking or contact the school directly at [email protected]