School admissions 2025: How to apply for a place in Lancashire and the closing date for applications
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
When do online applications go live?
Online applications for Lancashire school places will go live from Sunday, September 1.
Parents and carers will be able apply online for children who are either starting primary school or moving to secondary school in September 2025.
You must apply even if a brother or sister is already at the school, or if the school is linked to your child's nursery.
Please read the admissions criteria for your chosen school on the website, or get a copy from them.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Do I have to apply straight away?
It's important to submit a timely online application for your child's school place for September 2025 to give yourself the best chance of securing your preferred school.
When is the closing date for applications?
The closing dates for applications for primary school are January 15, 2025.
The closing dates for applications for secondary schools are October 31, 2024.
What happens if I miss the deadline?
While all applications received up to the closing date are given equal priority, if you miss the deadline, a late application may reduce your chance of getting your preference of school.
Is my child eligible for free transport to school?
Your child may be able to get free transport to school, depending on how far the walk is. There is also support for families on low incomes.
If travel cost is an important factor in your school preference, please check the guidance on the Lancashire County Council website, or call 01254 220747.
County Coun Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "Applying online is quick and easy and the whole process should only take a few minutes.
"Everyone needs to apply as no-one will be automatically allocated a place.
"Parents and carers should also plan how their child will get to school as part of the admissions process and check whether they qualify for travel assistance.
"If you need any support in making your application, our admissions team will be happy to help."
For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.