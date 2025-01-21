Scammers continue to pose as Blackpool Transport offering fake £2 unlimited travel passes
The fraudulent posts, circulating on Facebook, claim to offer six-month unlimited travel passes for only £2.
The posts, published by a page called ‘Public transport in Blackpool’, feature an image of the ‘free travel pass’ alongside Blackpool buses.
The scam message reads: “Blackpool Transport is celebrating its anniversary and, in honour of the occasion, is offering a six-month card for just £2!
“Get your new card and enjoy unlimited bus travel in Blackpool and its surroundings for 6 months, all for just £2!
“Hurry, only 500 cards are available at the special price! Click the link to find out more.”
Blackpool Transport confirmed the scam was still circulating as of January and urged residents to stay vigilant.
A spokesman for the company said: “ Unfortunately, this scam is still doing the rounds.
“We have no affiliation with this page and do not offer anything that this page is claiming to.
“Please, be vigilant. If you have already put your details in, contact your bank immediately as we will not be able to help with any payments.”
While some Facebook users quickly recognized the scam and warned others in the comments, the fraudsters also used fake accounts to pose as local residents, leaving positive reviews to make the deal seem legitimate.
Blackpool Transport advised the public to be cautious and to report any suspicious posts or pages.