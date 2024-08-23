Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s Wedding Chapel is set to open its doors next weekend to showcase the stunning venue to couples looking to tie the knot.

Situated on Blackpool’s iconic promenade, the open day will take place on Sunday, Septeber 1, from 10am to 3pm.

Couples will have the chance to bring their wedding vision to life when taking a tour of the two stunning rooms available for hire.

The Tower View Room holds up to 60 guests and features an impressive large window looking out towards the iconic Blackpool Tower.

If an intimate ceremony is more suitable, the Sea View Room holds up to 10 guests and provides beautiful views of sun, sea and sand along the coastline.

Coun Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Life Events, said: “The Wedding Chapel open days are a lovely way to show off one of Blackpool’s most unique wedding venues.

“The building is in a prime location on the Promenade and has amazing views, making it the perfect spot for couples looking to tie the knot.

“We love meeting couples at these events so we can share in their excitement and help them bring their wedding vision to life. Even if you aren’t quite ready to book, all are welcome to attend and chat to our friendly team of registrars.

“Our team do take viewings by appointment if you aren’t able to attend. We’re here to support you every step of the way in your planning journey.”

Bookings can be taken on the day for 2025 weddings, civil partnerships, renewal of vows and also baby naming ceremonies.

For the more last-minute pair, winter wedding slots are still available for November and December this year.

Couples who aren’t quite ready to save the date are still more than welcome to come along for inspiration.

September’s open day is free to attend and there’s no need to book, doors are open for all.

To find out more about The Wedding Chapel, visit www.theweddingchapelblackpool.com