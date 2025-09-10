Save greenspace by challenging caravan park expansion, says Blackpool councillor

Marton Mere Holiday Village is seeking to site extra caravans on the park | National World

A Blackpool councillor has called on residents to help protect an area of greenspace by objecting to plans by a holiday park to bring in extra static caravans.

Marton Mere Holiday Village, off Mythop Road in Marton. is planning to site 20 extra static caravans on the park.

The owners of the park, Bourne Leisure Ltd, have submitted a planning application to Blackpool Council for the stationing of the additional caravans for holiday purposes through a proposed Certificate of Lawfulness.

Marton Mere, which is operated by subsidiary group Haven Holidays, has 1474 pitches permitted, predominantly occupied by static caravans, with a small number of touring pitches.

In seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness, the applicants argue the case that there would not be a requirement for planning permission to site the additional caravans on the park, located off Mythop Road, Marton.

Coun Galley, leader of the Conservative opposition on Blackpool Council, says the application raises concerns about the potential loss of valuable green space.

He is calling on residents across Blackpool to come together to protect what he says is an important green corridor under threat from the proposed development.

He said: “Bourne Leisure has applied for a Lawful Development Certificate, not planning permission, to expand their existing 1,474 caravans by adding 20 more on land between Kipling Drive, Cornwall Place, and Marton Mere Local Nature Reserve.

“If approved, this would allow the company to proceed without the community having a say. The proposal would see the green corridor cleared to make way for roads, lighting, hardstandings, and infrastructure for up to 40 cars and 160 people – permanently removing a valued open space enjoyed by residents and wildlife alike.”

He added: “This is not just about one green space – it’s about the future of all of Blackpool’s open spaces. Once this land is lost, it’s lost forever.”

He is urging resident to object to the application on Blackpool Council’ planning portal.

Planning consultants Laister, for the applicants, said in a planning statement: “The application site forms part of a large established holiday park, with the area subject to this application benefiting from planning permission (in 2016) 16/0490 for ‘Creation of 31 additional static caravan pitches with associated works including access roads and parking areas, landscaping and footpath improvement’.

“This application is submitted to confirm that the proposed stationing of an additional 20 caravans within the red line of this permission, would not result in a material change of use. Therefore, planning permission would not be required.

“Respectfully, we therefore request that the Council issue a CLOPUD (Certificate of Lawful proposed Use or Development) for the stationing of the additional 20 caravans and associated operational development.”

Bourne Leisure were approached for additional comments, in regard to concerns raised by Cllr Galley.