SAS back in Blackpool as special forces carry out night training exercises in Lancashire
The UK special forces are back on the Fylde coast, where they are regularly seen practising night flying and other exercises.
Yesterday, a pair of SAS Dauphin helicopters - known as ‘Blue Thunder’ - touched down at Blackpool Airport, which they use as a base when conducting training in the region.
Last night, residents reported hearing the special ops choppers thundering above rooftops between 5pm and midnight.
In 2023, a pair of SAS helicopters touched down on the roof of Blackpool Sixth Form College. You can read more about the exercise here.
Where can you see them next?
The SAS are expected to be in our skies again tonight, with further training planned for the Galgate area of Lancaster from 4pm.
They usually maintain a low profile and avoid daylight exercises, where they might wind up in a viral social media video. They can be difficult to spot at night as well, as they often operate without lights for training purposes.
