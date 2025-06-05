The SAS have returned to Blackpool as Britain’s most elite soldiers carry out further training around Lancashire this week.

The UK special forces are back on the Fylde coast, where they are regularly seen practising night flying and other exercises.

Yesterday, a pair of SAS Dauphin helicopters - known as ‘Blue Thunder’ - touched down at Blackpool Airport, which they use as a base when conducting training in the region.

One of two SAS Dauphin helicopters spotted at Blackpool Airport during training exercises on Wednesday (June 4) | Paul Webster

Last night, residents reported hearing the special ops choppers thundering above rooftops between 5pm and midnight.

Where can you see them next?

The SAS are expected to be in our skies again tonight, with further training planned for the Galgate area of Lancaster from 4pm.

They usually maintain a low profile and avoid daylight exercises, where they might wind up in a viral social media video. They can be difficult to spot at night as well, as they often operate without lights for training purposes.