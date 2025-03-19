Santander to close banks in St Annes and Cleveleys as full list of 95 axed branches confirmed
Branches in Cleveleys and St Annes will close their doors in the coming months as the Spanish-owned bank confirms its full list of UK branch closures - full list below.
The Cleveleys branch in Victoria Road West will close at 3pm on Monday, June 23, while an exact date for the closure of the St Annes branch has not been confirmed at this stage.
Santander informed LINK, the UK’s main ATM network, about the proposed branch closures. In response, LINK has recommended a new banking hub for St Annes to protect the town’s access to cash.
The hub is the tenth to be recommended in Lancashire by LINK. There are currently 139 hubs open across the UK.
New banking hub
The St Annes banking hub will be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and will start to look for potential sites.
A Santander spokesperson said: “We’ve informed LINK, an independent industry body, about our plans to close these branches.
“LINK carry out Access to Cash assessments when a bank branch is to close, and they publish the outcome of their assessment and any recommendations they make for new cash access services.”
Dr Chris Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer for LINK, added: “While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on and choose to use cash and face-to-face banking.
“That’s why we’re delighted to recommend the new hub in St Annes. There are almost 150 hubs open across the country and when it opens, the St Annes a banking hub will be vital for the local community and high street.”
What are banking hubs?
When opened, the St Annes banking hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.
In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.
The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.
Santander bank closures
High street lender Santander is to shut 95 of its UK branches as part of an overhaul which will put around 750 jobs at risk.
The Spanish-owned bank will also cut hours across 36 sites, and switch 18 to be counter-free.
Santander said it will be left with 349 branches after the sweeping changes.
Full list of 95 branches to close and when they will shut:
Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24
Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17
Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1
Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23
Blyth, Northumberland August 5
Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14
Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1
Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25
Brixton, London, August 11
Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07
Camborne, Cornwall, July 7
Canvey Island, Essex, August 5
Clacton, Essex, June 16
Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23
Colne, Lancashire, July 14
Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 24
Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23
Croydon, Surrey, June 16
Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July 7
Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8
Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6
Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23
Edgware Road, London, August 12
Eltham, London, June 23
Exmouth, Devon, July 15
Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21
Farnham, Surrey, July 29
Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16
Finchley, London, August 6
Fleet, Hampshire, June 30
Formby, Merseyside, August 11
Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16
Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24
Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23
Greenford, Greater London, June 24
Hackney, London, July 15
Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24
Herne Bay, Kent, July 8
Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29
Holloway, London, July 14
Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13
Honiton, Devon, July 14
Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18
Kilburn, London, June 17
Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22
Launceston, Cornwall, June 16
Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17
Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24
Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2
Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01
Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30
New Milton, Hampshire, July 28
Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26
Plympton, Devon, August 14
Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30
Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28
Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15
Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30
Ruislip, Greater London, July 7
Rustington, West Sussex, August 5
Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland July 21
Seaford, East Sussex, July 15
Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23
Sidcup, Kent, August 11
St Austell, Cornwall, July 8
St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30
Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31
Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23
Surrey Quays, London, November 10
Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30
Tenterden, Kent, July 7
Torquay, Devon, June 17
Tottenham, London, July 8
Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6
Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13
Wimborne, Dorset, August 4
Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22
Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:
Bexhill, East Sussex
Billericay, Essex
Dover, Kent
Droitwich, Worcestershire
Dunstable, Bedfordshire
East Grinstead, West Sussex
Holyhead, Gwynedd, Wales
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
St Annes, Lancashire
Maldon, Essex
Morley, West Yorkshire
North Walsham, Norfolk
Redcar, Cleveland
Saffron Walden, Essex
Turriff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Uckfield, East Sussex
Urmston, Greater Manchester
