Santander will shut two banks on the Fylde coast as it axes 95 branches across the UK - but one area will benefit from a brand new banking hub.

Branches in Cleveleys and St Annes will close their doors in the coming months as the Spanish-owned bank confirms its full list of UK branch closures - full list below.

The Cleveleys branch in Victoria Road West will close at 3pm on Monday, June 23, while an exact date for the closure of the St Annes branch has not been confirmed at this stage.

The Cleveleys branch of Santander in Victoria Road West will close at 3pm on Monday, June 23 | Google

Santander informed LINK, the UK’s main ATM network, about the proposed branch closures. In response, LINK has recommended a new banking hub for St Annes to protect the town’s access to cash.

The hub is the tenth to be recommended in Lancashire by LINK. There are currently 139 hubs open across the UK.

The St Annes branch of Santander will also close but an exact date has not been confirmed at this stage | Google

New banking hub

The St Annes banking hub will be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and will start to look for potential sites.

A Santander spokesperson said: “We’ve informed LINK, an independent industry body, about our plans to close these branches.

“LINK carry out Access to Cash assessments when a bank branch is to close, and they publish the outcome of their assessment and any recommendations they make for new cash access services.”

Dr Chris Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer for LINK, added: “While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on and choose to use cash and face-to-face banking.

“That’s why we’re delighted to recommend the new hub in St Annes. There are almost 150 hubs open across the country and when it opens, the St Annes a banking hub will be vital for the local community and high street.”

What are banking hubs?

When opened, the St Annes banking hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

Santander bank closures

High street lender Santander is to shut 95 of its UK branches as part of an overhaul which will put around 750 jobs at risk.

The Spanish-owned bank will also cut hours across 36 sites, and switch 18 to be counter-free.

Santander said it will be left with 349 branches after the sweeping changes.

Full list of 95 branches to close and when they will shut:

Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24

Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17

Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1

Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23

Blyth, Northumberland August 5

Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1

Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25

Brixton, London, August 11

Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07

Camborne, Cornwall, July 7

Canvey Island, Essex, August 5

Clacton, Essex, June 16

Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23

Colne, Lancashire, July 14

Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 24

Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23

Croydon, Surrey, June 16

Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July 7

Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8

Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6

Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23

Edgware Road, London, August 12

Eltham, London, June 23

Exmouth, Devon, July 15

Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21

Farnham, Surrey, July 29

Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16

Finchley, London, August 6

Fleet, Hampshire, June 30

Formby, Merseyside, August 11

Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16

Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24

Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23

Greenford, Greater London, June 24

Hackney, London, July 15

Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24

Herne Bay, Kent, July 8

Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29

Holloway, London, July 14

Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13

Honiton, Devon, July 14

Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18

Kilburn, London, June 17

Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22

Launceston, Cornwall, June 16

Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17

Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24

Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2

Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01

Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30

New Milton, Hampshire, July 28

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26

Plympton, Devon, August 14

Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30

Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28

Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15

Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30

Ruislip, Greater London, July 7

Rustington, West Sussex, August 5

Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland July 21

Seaford, East Sussex, July 15

Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23

Sidcup, Kent, August 11

St Austell, Cornwall, July 8

St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30

Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31

Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23

Surrey Quays, London, November 10

Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30

Tenterden, Kent, July 7

Torquay, Devon, June 17

Tottenham, London, July 8

Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6

Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13

Wimborne, Dorset, August 4

Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22

Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Dover, Kent

Droitwich, Worcestershire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Holyhead, Gwynedd, Wales

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

St Annes, Lancashire

Maldon, Essex

Morley, West Yorkshire

North Walsham, Norfolk

Redcar, Cleveland

Saffron Walden, Essex

Turriff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Uckfield, East Sussex

Urmston, Greater Manchester