Santa to stop for a festive brunch with families at Blackpool's new £34m Holiday Inn
Santa Claus will be taking a break from packing his sleigh on December 22 to meet with families for a special festive brunch.
Limited spaces are available for the special event at Blackpool’s new £34m Holiday Inn.
Laura Taylor, director of sales and marketing at Holiday Inn Blackpool, said: “Join Santa for a jolly good brunch at the North Pole. Enjoy a festive feast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs and pigs in blankets, all served with a side of Christmas cheer.”
Tickets for the special event cost £17.95 per adult and £9.95 per child. Bookings are being taken between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.
Booking early is advised and can be done by visiting the Holiday Inn website here.