Youngsters wanting to meet Father Christmas are invited to have a festive brunch at a new Lancashire hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Claus will be taking a break from packing his sleigh on December 22 to meet with families for a special festive brunch.

Limited spaces are available for the special event at Blackpool’s new £34m Holiday Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa to stop for a festive breakfast with families at Blackpool's new £34m Holiday Inn | Holiday Inn

Laura Taylor, director of sales and marketing at Holiday Inn Blackpool, said: “Join Santa for a jolly good brunch at the North Pole. Enjoy a festive feast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs and pigs in blankets, all served with a side of Christmas cheer.”

Tickets for the special event cost £17.95 per adult and £9.95 per child. Bookings are being taken between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Booking early is advised and can be done by visiting the Holiday Inn website here.