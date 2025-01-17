Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyone feeling vulnerable or scared on a night out in Blackpool will be able to seek help at a new safe haven which has been launched in the town centre.

An officially designated Safe Space will be open each Saturday from 10pm until 3am in premises on Clifton Street which is in the heart of the town's club and bar scene.

The launch of the Safe Space in Blackpool town centre | Blackpool Council

Once inside people can recuperate, charge their mobiles and get treatment for minor injuries. They can also access the Safer Taxi scheme to get back home in accredited taxis.

Anyone needing assistance will be able to recognise the space - in the reception area of The Place - for Skills and Work building at number one Clifton Street, thanks to Safe Space flags outside.

It will be managed by Blackpool and the Fylde Street Angels, who also walk about the town centre and helping people who appear vulnerable, have lost their friends, or struggling to get home. Pubs and clubs have also been made aware of the scheme so their staff can walk people to the Safe Space if they need help.

The Safe Space is close to areas like Queen Street where there are many bars | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Safe Space was piloted in the town last year and has been launched by the Blackpool Community Safety Partnership which includes the council, police and the Street Angels.

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, neighbourhoods and street scene said: “Since the scheme was piloted in the summer we have successfully managed to help a number of people who may have been in difficulty and needed a helping hand."

Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton, of Blackpool police, said: “Keeping our communities safe is a top priority for us, and the addition of Safe Space will assist the Blackpool Community Safety Partnership in continuing to do so.

"Safe Space will provide support to all those who may be vulnerable and in need of assistance, but we would always encourage you to report to us on 101 if you have any concerns, or in an emergency, or if a crime is ongoing, call 999 too.”

The initiative was originally conceived and developed following the launch of Blackpool’s #itstopshere campaign in 2021 which supports the movement to create a safer environment and stop violence against women and girls.