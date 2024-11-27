Sadness expressed over reports of homeless man's death in Fleetwood

There have been reports that a man living in a tent close to Fleetwood’s Marine Hall has died - leading residents to express their sadness on social media.

It is understood that Lancashire Police attended the scene, close to the town’s Marine Hall on the seafront.

The man was said to have been homeless but further details are not known at this stage.

Lancashire Police have been approached for a comment.

Residents expressed their sadness on Facebook.

