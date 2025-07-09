Sadness as The Original Factory Shop announces Kirkham store will close permanently
The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) branch located in the Kirkgate Centre on Marsden Street, Kirkham, will shut its doors for good this August.
The retailer, which employs around 2,000 people across the UK, has been downsizing its store portfolio in an effort to recover from ongoing financial challenges.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The Kirkham branch has been identified as one of its loss-making outlets.
In a statement shared on social media, the store said: “Unfortunately, our store will be closing in August.
“We would like to thank you all for your support over the years we’ve been part of the local community."
Ahead of the closure, a clearance sale is now under way, offering discounts across a range of departments, including 10 per cent off electrical and beauty items, and 20 per cent off kitchen and living products.
News of the closure has prompted an outpouring of support from local residents, with many expressing sadness and appreciation for the store’s role in the community.
One resident wrote: “Sorry to hear this. Sadly, because the shop front wasn’t on the main street, a lot of people didn’t realise you were there. Wishing you all the best for the future.”
Another said: “Oh no! I always get birthday balloons and other bits from you — brilliant service.”
A third added: “It’s a shame the shop wasn’t moved onto the main street. I’m sure it will be missed.”
TOFS continues to operate four other branches in Lancashire, located in Garstang, Lancaster, Burnley and Clitheroe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.