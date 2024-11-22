Sad discovery of dead dog on Blackpool beach leads to search for owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog walker made a grim discovery while walking on the beach at Blackpool’s South Shore - the body of a dog washed up on the sands.

Now the hunt is on to find its owner so they can be informed as soon as possible.

Kay Kay, from South Shore, came upon the sad sight while walking her own two dogs at around 8am today (Friday November 22) and is hoping the owners can be found and informed.

South Shore Beach, just north of South Pier | Third party

She alerted a council beach cleaner of the discovery and has also posted a message on the Facebook page of the charity, Homeward Bound, an indepndent local charity which gives support for lost and found pets and their owners.

Kay said: “I was walking on the beach this morning and my dogs went over to something lying on the sand and that’s when I saw it.

“I’m a dog lover myself so it was obviously upsetting to see.

“i just hope that the owners can be traced and informed about what has happened, there may be someone desperately trying to find it.”

The dog, which has brown fur and possibly white fur as well, was found on the beach just to the north of South Pier and appears to have been dead for some time.

Blackpool Council has been informed of the discovery.

A council spokesman said: “If anyone does find a deceased dog on the beach, they need to contact the council as soon as possible.

“We will take the body away and also scan it to see if there is a chip.

“That way we can potentily contact the owner and let them know.”

Unfortunately, the council say that in this case, they could not detect a chip.

The council can be contacted on (01253) 477477.

Homeward Bound can be contacted on https://www.facebook.com/groups/homeward.bound.lancs/about?locale=en_GB