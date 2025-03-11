A music festival is returning to Blackpool after a decade away and below is everything we know so far.

S2S Fest is making a grand return to Blackpool’s iconic North Pier on Saturday, September 20th, promising an unforgettable all-day party filled with music from across the decades.

The dance music event had previously been put on twice a year in Blackpool up until 11 years ago and the people behind S2S Fest say they are really excited excited to bring it back at last.

What can we expect from S2S Fest this year?

The event will feature two dynamic stages showcasing a lineup of DJs and live acts performing the biggest hits from the '90s, noughties, and today.

Organsiers say that whether you're nostalgic for the classic anthems of the '90s or craving the latest chart-toppers, “S2S Fest will have something for everyone, creating an electric atmosphere that celebrates music's most unforgettable eras”.

Joe Wilson and Lee Drake, co-directors of S2S Fest, pose on the North Pier, where the event will be held. | submit

Who will be on the line-up?

Full event details, including the lineup, will be revealed on Friday, March 28.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets for S2S Fest will also go on sale on Friday, March 28th.

However those eager to secure early access to tickets can visit www.s2sfestival.co.uk to register for early bird access.

What have the organisers said about the festival?

S2S Fest co-director’s Joe Wilson and Lee Drake said: “With its prime location on Blackpool's North Pier, known for its vibrant history and stunning views, S2S Fest is set to offer both an exceptional musical experience and a stunning seaside backdrop.

“Don't miss out on what is set to be one of the most epic events of the year—S2S Fest is guaranteed to be a day to remember for music lovers of all kinds.

“Make sure to sign up now for early bird access and stay tuned for updates on the star-studded lineup and ticket details.”

You can also follow posts about S2S Fest on their Facebook page here.