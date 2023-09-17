News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Cops officially investigating claim juror offered £20k to fix trial
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Russell Brand: Victoria Derbyshire wades into media storm as comedian denies ‘criminal allegations'

Lancashire's BBC Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire has seemingly made a link between Brand’s video and the upcoming Channel 4 Dispatches programme

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 17th Sep 2023, 20:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Well known faces from the media have reacted to a video made by comedian Russell Brand, in which he revealed “criminal allegations” have been made against him by a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper - and denied them.

Russell Brand was a self-confessed sex addict during the early and mid noughties, when he supposedly slept with thousands of women. Photo by Getty Images.Russell Brand was a self-confessed sex addict during the early and mid noughties, when he supposedly slept with thousands of women. Photo by Getty Images.
Russell Brand was a self-confessed sex addict during the early and mid noughties, when he supposedly slept with thousands of women. Photo by Getty Images.

In the video, which was posted on Brand’s official Twitter (now X) page just after 11.20pm on Friday (15 September), Brand said he had received letters and an email from a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper which he said included a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. But he did not name them.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”

He also said that he had been sent an email and a letter which included “very serious allegations” that he “absolutely refute(s).”

Brand’s comments come as interest grows around the content of a special Dispatches programme, which aired on Saturday on Channel 4.

Hide Ad

Prior to the show the award-winning journalist and BBC Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire said. “Ahead of tonight’s Channel 4 Dispatches investigation, Russell Brand says his relationships were ‘always consensual’. Watch the womens’ accounts. 9pm @Channel4.”

Hide Ad

Brand has, however, received lots of support from others, who have replied to his video to express their solidarity with him. X owner Elon Musk is among those supporters.

He replied within half an hour of the video being posted - reacting to Brand's claims that the mainstream media is out to get him because he speaks the "truth" on his YouTube channel - and wrote: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Related topics:Russell Brand Elon MuskVideoTwitterChannel 4RelationshipsEmailSupporters