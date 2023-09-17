Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well known faces from the media have reacted to a video made by comedian Russell Brand, in which he revealed “criminal allegations” have been made against him by a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper - and denied them.

Russell Brand was a self-confessed sex addict during the early and mid noughties, when he supposedly slept with thousands of women. Photo by Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, which was posted on Brand’s official Twitter (now X) page just after 11.20pm on Friday (15 September), Brand said he had received letters and an email from a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper which he said included a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. But he did not name them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

He also said that he had been sent an email and a letter which included “very serious allegations” that he “absolutely refute(s).”

Brand’s comments come as interest grows around the content of a special Dispatches programme, which aired on Saturday on Channel 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the show the award-winning journalist and BBC Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire said. “Ahead of tonight’s Channel 4 Dispatches investigation, Russell Brand says his relationships were ‘always consensual’. Watch the womens’ accounts. 9pm @Channel4.”

Ahead of tonight’s Channel 4 Dispatches investigation, Russell Brand says his relationships were ‘always consensual’



Watch the womens’ accounts 9pm @Channel4 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) September 16, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand has, however, received lots of support from others, who have replied to his video to express their solidarity with him. X owner Elon Musk is among those supporters.