Rush-hour delays on M6 and M55 near Preston as traffic slows to 20mph

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 17:14 GMT
Motorists are facing rush-hour delays on the M6 and M55 near Preston this evening (Thursday, October 31).

Drivers heading southbound on the M6 between junctions 33 (Galgate) and 30 (Preston South) are experiencing delays of around 14 minutes, with average speeds of just 20mph at around 5pm.

Congestion is also building on the M55 eastbound as motorists queue to join the M6, adding to the slow-moving traffic in the area.

No incidents or collisions have been reported, with delays thought to be caused by typical rush-hour congestion.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys this evening.

