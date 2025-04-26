Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA has issued a warning after a deer got its head trapped in a football net in a Lancashire garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal welfare charity is urging people to pack away their football nets after having to rescue the trapped deer.

A member of the public alerted the team after the male fallow deer was spotted in the garden of a rural property near Burnley with the net tangled around his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA is urging people to pack away their football nets after having to rescue a frightened deer whose head got stuck in football netting in a garden in Burnley. | RSPCA

The frightened mammal was thrashing around and pulling the goal post in an attempt to get free following the incident on earlier this month.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Stephen Wickham, assisted by Patrick William from the Bury-based Kirklees Valley Wildlife Rescue, worked quickly to cut the deer free and release him, uninjured, into the surrounding woodland.

Stephen said: “It’s very distressing for timid wild animals like deer to find themselves stuck like this so we knew we’d have to work fast to free him.

“Patrick’s assistance was invaluable as it meant one of us could support the deer’s head while the other quickly cut off the netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Deer are particularly susceptible to stress and in many cases they don’t survive for very long after being trapped due to stress-induced muscle breakdown, so in some instances it is kinder and the best option for animal welfare to put them to sleep to prevent the risk of a painful death hours later.”

Read More RSPCA: Meet 18 delightful cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans

He added: “After a careful assessment it was very good news that on this occasion we were able to release the deer back into the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football nets provide hours of fun for humans but, as this incident highlights, they can be very dangerous for wild animals if they’re left out.

“As mammals frequently get trapped during the night, they may have been struggling for many hours by the time they are found in the morning and often need veterinary attention and sedation to cut them free.

“Getting tangled up in netting - whether it’s used for sport, fencing or the garden - is very stressful for an animal, particularly one that’s wild.

“Everyone can do their bit to help wildlife and something as simple as putting a football net up when it's not in use can save a life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallow deer were first brought to Britain by the Romans over 1,000 years ago and are widespread throughout the UK today.

They live in woodland, grassland and parkland. Typically, fallow deer grow to around 90cm (35in) tall and they have a light chestnut-brown coat with white spots during the summer and a duller grey-brown coat in the winter. However, it is not uncommon to see deer with darker brown and even black fur too.

For welfare advice and information about deer click HERE.