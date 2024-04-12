While some are truly heart-breaking involving serious neglect, others have found themselves in the amazing care of the RSPCA because their owners have died, become ill or are simply unable to care for them anymore.
Whatever their circumstances their stories all deserve happy endings.
Here you will find delightful dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters amd mice, each with their own personality.
1. Jessie: A black and white Patterdale terrier at Blackpool RSPCA
This lovely lady is Jessie. She was rehomed from the animal centre nearly three years ago but has found herself back in our care after a change in circumstances. Jessie has such a sweet nature but can be timid at times so needs some help building up her confidence in certain situations. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
2. Socks - a black and white cat at RSPCA Blackpool
Socks is a handsome boy who was signed over into RSPCA care as his needs weren’t being met. Socks is a sociable boy who is often seeking attention and is a proper chatterbox. He will often come over to you for strokes and will head bump however he isn’t a fan of being picked up and is much happier when all four paws are on the floor. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
3. Sophie - a white cat at RSPCA Blackpool
Sophia is a stunning lady who is looking for a new home after the death of her previous owner. She has clearly been a much loved and cherished pet that is missing her home comforts so coming into a cattery environment has been a shock to her.
She is a super sweet girl but her new family should be aware that Sophia can be quite nervous and subdued at first. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
4. Banjo - a brown crossbreed dog at RSPCA Blackpool
Sweet boy Banjo is a friendly but shy dog who lacks confidence so he is looking for a new home that will help him build on this. Banjo has lived with dogs in his previous home but he often struggles to cope when meeting new dogs and can be quite mixed in his reactions to some dogs. He is currently being muzzle trained to ensure he can be walked calmly in the vicinity of other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
5. Carter - a black and white cat at RSPCA Blackpool
This charming boy came into us via an RSPCA Inspector as his previous owner could no longer care for him. On arrival, Carter was very nervous and made himself feel safe by hiding in his igloo bed but a few weeks later, he is a different boy. Carter has gained so much confidence and has truly blossomed into a super affectionate and friendly cat with a little bit of cheekiness added into the mix. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
6. Jane - a black cat with a little white bib, at Blackpool RSPCA
Jane is an older affectionate lady who came into RSPCA care after her previous owners were no longer able to care for her. Jane did arrive in a bit of a poor state and was underweight with thinning hair in places. The vet suspected her hair loss was due to her being stressed but she is now looking so much better. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
