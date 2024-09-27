Royal Ballet members appear at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool in special session for primary school children

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 15:23 BST
Members of the Royal Ballet school were in Blackpool this week to deliver a special session to 300 school children.

As part of the School’s Primary Steps programme, which aims to give primary school students a positive introduction to ballet, dancers took to the stage at the Globe Theatre at the Pleasure Beach Resort.

Year 3 students from five partner schools had the chance to watch The Royal Ballet School students' exceptional artistry and skills while having the chance to have a go themselves.

