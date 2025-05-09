Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three exciting charity runs lined up this year in Blackpool

Get your trainers ready as Blackpool is getting ready to run, walk, jog and splash through a colourful season of charity events, all in support of Trinity Hospice.

Whether you're an experienced runner or just looking for a fun way to get active while giving back, there are three exciting events lined up over the coming months that you won't want to miss across Blackpool.

The Beaverbrooks Blackpool Fun Run is one of the areas biggest and best 10k runs, taking place in everyone’s favourite seaside resort | Trinity Hospice

10K Fun Run - 11 May

Kicking things off is the ever-popular 10K Fun Run, taking place this Saturday along Blackpool’s scenic, traffic-free promenade.

Starting at The Savoy Hotel, runners will head south before turning round at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

They’ll then make their way north and finish back at the Savoy. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run is a great event with a stunning back drop.

Colour Run sees participants run, jog or walk a 3km route along Starr Gate Beach | Trinity Hospice

Colour Run - 19 July

Next up is the vibrant and energetic Colour Run on Friday, 19 July. This beachside 3km run is unlike any other, expect to be blasted with colour at seven different paint stations, leaving you coated head-to-toe in a rainbow of fun.

Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to add a splash of excitement to their summer, the Colour Run is more about laughter than pace.

Experience running under the famous Blackpool illuminations and support Brian House Children’s Hospice | Trinity Hospice

Blackpool Night Run - 27 August

Finally, the Night Run returns on Tuesday, 27 August, offering participants a rare chance to experience Blackpool’s world-famous Illuminations before the official Switch-On.

Participants start and finish outside Blackpool Tower, where they will be cheered on by hundreds of spectators and event volunteers.

The route heads north towards the turnaround at Red Bank Road and returns to finish outside of Blackpool Tower.

Covering 7.5km along the promenade, this atmospheric evening run is completely traffic-free and offers a magical, glowing experience that supports Trinity Hospice’s compassionate care work.

All three events raise crucial funds for Trinity Hospice, which supports people and families across the Fylde Coast facing life-limiting illnesses.

Whether you choose one event or all three, you'll be joining hundreds of locals making a difference in our community. Sign up now or find out more at: trinityhospice.co.uk/our-events .