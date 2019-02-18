RotaKids reach collection goal

Have your say

‘It’s really special when children help other children in need.’

And that’s certainly true of the Fylde coast’s RotaKids who have been collecting clothing for children less fortunate than themselves.

The youngsters, who play football in BJFF Lasers U9s team, handed over 40 bags of clothing to Care and Share, a group which collects donations for men, women, children and babies.

Terry Harrison, from Blackpool Palatine Rotary Club, said: “The children did a fantastic job for Care and Share.

“They collected 40 bags of clothing. They have done really well.”

RotaKids, for children aged eight to 11, aims to build children’s self esteem and community service ethics.

As part of the RotaKids scheme, the youngsters support two charities at home and two abroad.

They have already collected spectacles and shoe boxes filled with useful items for people in Gambia as well as 200 bras for Gambian girls.

And as part of the RotaKids football team, the youngsters meet every night at Pool Foot Farm in Thornton for training and then take part in home and away matches.

Terry added: “This is our first full year with the RotaKids.

“They have really thrown themselves into helping the charities themselves.

“From being RotaKids, we hope that one day they’ll become Rotarians.”

Families are referred to Care and Share by safeguarding teams and the group has 10 to 14 referrals a week from across the Fylde coast.

Linda McEvilly, who founded Care and Share with her late daughter Jaine 29 years ago, said she is thrilled by the support from the RotaKids and Rotary.

She said: “It’s really special when children help other children in need by raising money and supporting charities.

“It’s kind of the RotaKids to choose us as their charity to help women and children who need clothing and toiletries.

“We rely totally on people’s kindness.

“Before I started Care and Share, I was living on the streets and had two years of hell.

“I vowed that when I was back on my feet I would help others.

“And now it’s been going for 29 years.”

Care and Share, run by Linda and three friends, relies totally on donations from the public.

They accept donations of unwanted clothes, bedding, curtains, bric-a-brac and gifts that are in good condition.

To support the charity, email careandshare@hotmail.co.uk or visit the Blackpool Care and Share Facebook page.

Visit the Palatine Rotary website to find out more about RotaKids.