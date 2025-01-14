Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fleetwood school has issued a statetment after a retired teacher was charged after an investigation into alleged historic sexual offences there.

George Scarlett, 85, of Hitherfield Lane, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, was a chemistry teacher at Rossall School from 1968 until 1989.

He has been charged with two counts of indecent assault of a boy under the age of 18.

Lancashire Police said the allegations against the former teacher date back to the 1970s and relate to two alleged victims.

He will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on February, 7, 2025.

Rossall School issued a statement on the matter, saying: “Mr George Scarlett, a former member of staff, has been charged with a number of sexual offences following a lengthy and very detailed police investigation which the School has both assisted and supported.

“The charges relate to two victims who were pupils at Rossall during the 1970s.

“It is likely that the court process will take many months, and you will appreciate that the School will be limited in its ability to divulge further information until the legal process is completed.

“Of course, the knowledge that past pupils may have been harmed by a former member of staff is utterly devastating, butthe legal process must run its course in order to determine innocence or guilt.

“Rossall is a very different school today and the pastoral welfare of all children within our community is our number one priority. This is reflected in our policies and the strong culture of safeguarding that exists in all areas of school life.

“It takes enormous courage to disclose crimes of this nature and our thoughts are with the alleged victims at

this time who continue to demonstrate the most incredible bravery.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.