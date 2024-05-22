Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre was last extended in 2012.

The Rosemere Cancer Centre - which cares for 200 people a day - is set for an expansion.

What’s it all about?

Bosses have applied for permisison to build a 2.5 storey extension to the rear of the building on the Royal Preston Hospital site in Fulwood. They say the existing building is not being fully utilised and the new extension would house a new staircase and platform lift “to provide comprehensive access to the vacant lower ground and first floor levels of the Rosemere Centre.”

A statement to Preston Council says: “Currently the existing Lower Ground Floor and First Floor levels can only be accessed via the adjacent staircase or external steps, which currently hinders access by wheelchair users.”

The new extension would be located on the southwest corner of the building and would also house a new entrance. It would be constructed in matching materials “to blend seamlessly into the existing building”.

Rosemere Cancer Centre. Credit: FWP/Preston City Council

What is the Rosemere Centre?

Rosemere Centre Lancashire Teaching hospitals boasts one of the largest radiotherapy services in the UK and continues to expand and develop. Around 200 patients visit the Rosemere Centre every day for cancer diagnosis and treatment, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy.

There are clinics across the region to enable patients to receive their care closer to home and staff also care for inpatients in their specialist cancer ward, Ribblesdale. The Ribblesdale ward is the only inpatient oncology-specific ward in Lancashire and South Cumbria and supports patients with a wide range of clinical needs and end of-life care.