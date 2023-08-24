News you can trust since 1873
Father-of-two admitted disqualified driving and having no insurance at Blackpool Magistrates Court

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 24th Aug 2023, 22:28 BST

A patreol station worker paid scant regard to motoring law Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Pam Smith prosecuting said Bahica was caught at the wheel of his Astra despite being the subject of two current bans from driving.

In a probation report magistrates were told how he had little regard for driving law.

BAHICA was given 24 weeks jail suspended for 18 months 

