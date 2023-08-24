Father-of-two admitted disqualified driving and having no insurance at Blackpool Magistrates Court
Romanian born father-of-two Vasile Bahica of Chadwick Street, Blackpool admitted disqualified driving and having no insurance.
A patreol station worker paid scant regard to motoring law Blackpool Magistrates heard.
Romanian born father-of-two Vasile Bahica of Chadwick Street, Blackpool admitted disqualified driving and having no insurance.
Pam Smith prosecuting said Bahica was caught at the wheel of his Astra despite being the subject of two current bans from driving.
In a probation report magistrates were told how he had little regard for driving law.
BAHICA was given 24 weeks jail suspended for 18 months