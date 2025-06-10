A rogue trader from St Annes who defrauded elderly and vulnerable residents of more than £500,000 has been ordered to repay just £7,600.

Joseph Oliver, former director of LJ Property Solutions Limited and Windowseal Limited, was jailed in July 2023 for fraudulent trading offences committed between January 2017 and June 2023.

His conviction followed a joint investigation by Lancashire County Council Trading Standards, Isle of Anglesey Trading Standards and the Trading Standards Wales Regional Investigation Team, funded by National Trading Standards.

The investigation uncovered 39 victims aged between 53 and 93, including eight from Lancashire. Victims were scammed out of amounts ranging from £60 to £120,000, with the total fraud value exceeding £500,000.

Oliver’s scam typically began with unsolicited telesales calls or home visits, where representatives from Windowseal falsely claimed window or conservatory guarantees were about to expire.

They would then persuade residents to sign up for maintenance contracts, gradually manipulating them into agreeing to expensive and unnecessary home improvement work.

As well as financial loss and property damage, victims reported emotional and psychological distress.

Many described Oliver as “calculating, manipulative, ruthless, and a professional conman.”

Oliver pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent trading under the Companies Act 2006 and was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison by Caernarfon Crown Court.

He was also disqualified from being a company director for ten years.

Following his conviction, Trading Standards continued legal action to protect the public and seek justice for the victims.

On May 23, 2025, Mold Crown Court issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning Oliver indefinitely from engaging in any business that cold calls the public or sells home improvement products, warranties,or guarantees at consumers’ homes.

Earlier, on May 3, a Proceeds of Crime Confiscation hearing resulted in Oliver being ordered to repay just £7,612.61 — the amount deemed recoverable.

These funds will be divided among the three victims who suffered the largest financial losses.

Unfortunately, most of the stolen funds could not be recovered, leaving many victims without compensation.

County Councillor Joshua Roberts, cabinet member for Rural Affairs, Environment and Communities, said: “Rogue traders often leave their victims feeling betrayed, as they exploit trust and vulnerability to deliver substandard or incomplete work, causing significant emotional, physical and financial distress.

“Trading Standards will not tolerate any form of exploitation or deceit. Our message is clear – if you engage in fraudulent activities, be prepared to face legal action and significant penalties.

“The harm Mr Oliver has done to his victims cannot be undone but justice has been served, and we hope this latest action will bring some comfort to his victims.”