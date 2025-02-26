Rochdale man sexually assaulted child after plying them with alcohol

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has admitted to sexually assaulting a child after plying them with alcohol.

Shelim Ahmed, 37, committed the offences in Rochdale in the early 2000s when the victim was aged 14.

Ahmed plied his victim with alcohol before committing the offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has admitted to sexually assaulting a child after plying them with alcoholA man has admitted to sexually assaulting a child after plying them with alcohol
A man has admitted to sexually assaulting a child after plying them with alcohol | Contributed

The victim, who now lives in Lancashire, reported the offences to the police in October 2022.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Ahmed, of Corbett Street, Rochdale, was arrested following an investigation.

He later pleaded guilty to 15 counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month.

Ahmed will be sentenced at the same court on April 17.

Related topics:RochdalePoliceLancashireLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice