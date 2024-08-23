Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some former football stars have pledged their support to a golf challenge raising funds for Southport stabbing victims this weekend.

Former Liverpool and Everton stars are backing professional and amateur golfers in Southport who are taking part in a ‘Million Yard Drive’ challenge on Saturday August 24.

The golf challenge has been organised in order to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital which cared for the injured survivors of the tragic incident in the town on July 29.

The event at Southport Golf Academy, at Leisure Lakes, Mere Brow, is in memory of the three children who lost their lives and the eight other children and two adults who were injured in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

Former Everton captain, Alan Stubbs. | NW

Ex-Everton captain Alan Stubbs and former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, via video messages, have encouraged people to raise as much money as possible during the fundraising golf day.

In his message, Robbie Fowler said: “I know the cause will be close to many people’s hearts so if you can, help them raise a lot of money for Alder Hey who, as always, do a fantastic job.”

Golfers will hit balls a combined total of one million yards paying a minimum of 50p a ball to raise an initial target of £5,000.

Former Liverpool striker, Robbie Fowler. | NW

For those unable to attend but would still like to donate they can still make a gift at https://www.justgiving.com/page/millionyards

Other celebrities supporting the event are: Ex-Liverpool stars Emile Heskey, Dominic Mateo and former Everton striker Franny Jeffers.

James Carpenter, Director of Golf at the Academy, said: “We were all shocked and saddened by the events that took place in July.

James Carpenter, a director at the golf academy, is leading the Million Yard Golf Drive campaign. | NW

“Southport is such a close-knit community that it is likely many people will know of someone who has been involved in the attacks.

“The Academy has close ties with one of the families directly affected and we wanted to take this opportunity at their request to raise money and awareness of the outstanding work and support Alder Hey has provided to the victim and her family on the road to recovery.”

To achieve the £5,000 target those taking part will aim to hit just over eight balls a minute at an average of 200 yards for 10 hours – so as many golfers as possible are invited to attend.

For more information about the event and how to participate go to https://www.southport-golf.co.uk/ or call 01772 815842.