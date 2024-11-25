Robber armed with knife and scissors threatens staff at Co-op store in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man is wanted in connection with two armed robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool.

The latest incident occurred when a man entered the store on Warley Road at around 9.40pm last Wednesday.

He threatened staff with a knife before forcing them to hand over cash from the till.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with two armed robberies at a Co-op store in BlackpoolOfficers want to speak to this man in connection with two armed robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with two armed robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A man also threatened staff with a pair of scissors during a robbery on October 24.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with both incidents.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise the man in the footage from his clothing?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you recognise the man or have information, please contact police on 101, quoting log 1356 of November 20.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PolicePoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice