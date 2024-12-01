Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 120 roadworks beginning between Monday, December 2 and Sunday, December 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1 | Google Maps | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Barton Road, St Annes What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install external boundary box When: Nov 25 -Dec 6 | Google Maps | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Avenue Road Normoss What: Restrictions described as 'giv and take' Why: [Utility asset works] Install external boundary box at depth of under 1.5 metres When: Dec 3 -Dec 16 | Google Maps | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Ashley Road St Annes What: Som carriageway incursion Why: (Diconnection or alteration of supply) Works: Short-sided disconnction of old lead supply and erplace with new connection to the 4"min When: Dec5-Dec9 | Google Maps | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales