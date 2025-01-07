Road closures on M55, M6, M61 and A585 set to cause delays of up to 30 minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 25 National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Most are expected to cause delays of between 10 to 30 minutes.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 25 National Highways road closures to watch out for

The latest expected works list shows that three closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week:

M55: From 10pm December 18, 2024 to 6am January 7, 2025 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 westbound, junction 3 to 4 - lane 1/2 closure to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees

M6: From 10pm January 5 to 5am January 6 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 28 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

M6: From 9pm January 2 to 6am January 11 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 to 28 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

A further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A585: From 8pm January 20 to 6am February 25 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 both directions Blackpool to Lytham - multiway signals for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

A585: From 8pm January 20 to 6am February 25 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 both directions Blackpool to Lytham - multiway signals for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

M55: From 8pm January 6 to 6am February 11 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 westbound, M55 junction 1 to 3 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M55: From 8pm January 7 to 5am January 8 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to 3 -lane closure with switching and full closure of the westbound, junction 3 entry slip road for structures inspection work.

M55: From 8pm January 7 to 6am January 14 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M55: From 8pm January 12 to 5am January 13 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 31 to M55, junction 1 - lane one closure and full closure of, junction 1 westbound, exit slip road for barrier repairs.

M55: From 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 32 to M55 westbound, junction 1 - lane one closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

M55: From 8pm January 14 to 6am January 16 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 eastbound, junction 4 to 2 - lane 1/2 closure and junction 3 entry slip road closure to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

M55: From 8pm January 14 to 6am January 16 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 eastbound, junction 4 to 2 - lane 1/2 closure and junction 3 entry slip road closure to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

M55: From 8pm January 16 to 6am January 30 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 eastbound, junction 3 to 2 - lane 1/2 closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

M55: From 8pm January 16 to 6am January 30 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 eastbound, junction 3 to 2 - lane 1/2 closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

M55: From 8pm January 16 to 6am January 18 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 eastbound, junction 2 - lane 1/2 closure and closure of junction one entry slip road closure for removal of ash trees and re-plant new species of trees.

M6: From 9pm January 6 to 5am January 7 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 28 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

M6: From 9pm January 7 to 5am January 8 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

M6: From 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27 to 28 - Lane closure for horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

M6: From 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27 to 28 - Lane closure for horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

M6: From 9pm January 9 to 5am January 10 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

M6: From 9pm January 9 to 5am January 10 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 30 to 29 - carriageway closure for communications.

M6 : From 9.30am January 13 to 3.30pm January 17 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane one closure for survey works.

M65: From 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 13 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

M61: From 9pm January 7 to 5am January 9 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions, junction 8 to 6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways

M61: From 9pm January 9 to 5am January 11 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions, junction 6 to 8 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M61: From 9pm January 12 to 5am January 13 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 southbound, junction 9 to 8 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M65: From 9pm January 16 to 5am January 18 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 3 to 1 - lane closure for signs - erection on behalf of National Highways.

M61: From 8pm January 20 to 6am January 22 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 3 to 1 - carriageway closure for signs - maintenance.