Road closures for Preston city centre to allow works to begin on ‘Illuminate and Integrate’ project

Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:13 GMT
Road closures have been put in place in Preston to allow for an exciting project to revamp the city centre.

To allow contractors to complete the first stage of the Illuminate and Integrate project, the following road closures will be in place:

Where the roadworks will be taking place.
Where the roadworks will be taking place. | Preston City Council

Tithebarn Street

14 - 24 January (All Day).

Ormskirk Junction / North Road

7 - 24 January.

8pm – 6am (Night Closures) .

The ‘Illuminate and Integrate’ project aims to improve public spaces, streetlighting and facilities for cyclists and pedestrians in the Harris Quarter.

What the finished project could look like.
What the finished project could look like. | Preston City Council

The Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme, led by Preston Partnership and Preston City Council, is a £200 million transformational regeneration programme kickstarted by £20.9 million of Towns Fund investment to support a number of regeneration projects within the Harris Quarter.

The programme aims to transform Preston's cultural infrastructure, focusing on the city's cultural and leisure facilities, spaces and programmes and is the first stage of Preston's ambitious 15 year City Investment Plan.

