Road closure in South Shore announced as part of work on new £18.5m road for Blackpool Airport Enterprize Zone

By Richard Hunt
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:11 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 12:12 GMT
A road closure in South Shore tonight has been announced as part of the work on a new multi-million pound road.

Work began in spring this year on the £18.5m scheme to build a new spine road linking Common Edge Road with Amy Johnson Way to provide a two-way access into the business park.

As the work continues, some disruption will occur.

Blackpool Council said: “To help build a new road between Common Edge Road and Amy Johnson Way, Electricity North West is installing new cables through Blackpool Business Park.

Drone image in August showing the progress made on the new road linking Common Edge Road with the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone (credit Blackpool Council and George Cox Ltd) | Blackpool Council and George Cox LtdDrone image in August showing the progress made on the new road linking Common Edge Road with the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone (credit Blackpool Council and George Cox Ltd) | Blackpool Council and George Cox Ltd
“This means that the road from the roundabout at Amy Johnson Way into Blackpool Retail Park will be closed overnight from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

“Access to the retail park will remain open via the eastern road by Aldi.”

The new road project is aimed at opening up 10.5 hectares of land for future business development as part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

It will also ease congestion on the existing business park.

Once complete, the new road will begin from Amy Johnson Way between Multi-Ply and Seneca House at the west, travelling east through the old Common Edge playing fields before joining Common Edge Road immediately north of South Shore Cricket Club and opposite Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.

The works will also include the widening of Common Edge Road to allow for additional traffic, as well as the demolition of a house on School Road and widening of the junction between Common Edge Road and School Road.

George Cox & Sons is the main contractor for the works.

This road is funded predominantly by Blackpool Council, with the support of a £7.5m Government grant, meaning the majority of the work must be completed by March 2026.

