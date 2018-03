Have your say

A road in Blackpool has been closed off following a two vehicle smash that left one car stranded on its side.

Police were called by ambulance services to Devonshire Road at around 2.25pm. Two cars, a brown Ford and a black Volkswagen Golf, had collided near the bridge.

One person suffered from 'shock'. Paramedics have now left the scene and nobody was taken to hospital.

The road remained closed as of 3.30pm, with traffic backing up on nearby streets.