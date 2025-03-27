RNLI warning over dangers of Fleetwood's Wyre Channel currents after rescue mission
Fleetwood RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat launched to assist with the vessel as it attempted to enter the channel.
The charity’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat Kenneth James Pierpoint was launched at 6pm on Saturday March 22 after being called upon by HM Coastguard who had received a distress call.
Tony Cowell, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Fleetwood RNLI, said “The Wyre Channel is a strong current and has caught any number of inbound vessels over the years.
“In this case we’re glad to have had assistance from our friends at both Knott End and Fleetwood Coastguard, and to see all aboard brought in safely.”
The yacht had suffered damage to her forestay, compromising her ability to run under sail, and had suffered mechanical issues while attempting to make her way up the channel under engine power against the tide.
After running aground, the vessel was secured by anchor to the sandbanks. The volunteer crew assessed the vessel and stood by to await support from HM Coastguard Knott End, who attended the scene and secured the casualty vessel.
The casualty vessel was towed it into the harbour after the tide allowed the lifeboat to return to it at midnight
Finally the yacht, with four persons aboard, was delivered to HM Coastguard Fleetwood who were waiting at the marina and the RNLI volunteers returned to station at approximately 2.20am.
