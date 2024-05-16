Breaking

RNLI volunteers help to rescue man in trouble in the sea at Starr Gate in Blackpool

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 15th May 2024, 19:42 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A huge rescue mission was launched by volunteer members of the RNLI after a man was spotted in trouble in the sea.

A huge rescue mission was launched by volunteer members of the RNLI after a man was spotted in trouble in the sea.

Police, ambulance and RNLI teams were at the beach at Starr Gate after being called by the Coastguard shortly before 6.45pm this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RNLI volunteers were on a training exercise and deployed two lifeboats to the scene.

A man was pulled into the boats and returned to shore.

RNLI volunteers rescue man from the sea at Stargate in BlackpoolRNLI volunteers rescue man from the sea at Stargate in Blackpool
RNLI volunteers rescue man from the sea at Stargate in Blackpool

A RNLI spokesman said: “We were called to the water at Starr Gate around 6.56pm. The team was out on a training exercise and. deployed two boats to the scene.

“A man was rescued and pulled from the water into the boat and returned to shore.

“He was walked on to the beach and is now with the police and ambulance.

“We are just about to stand down from the incident and return to training.”

Related topics:RNLIVolunteersBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.