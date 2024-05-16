RNLI volunteers help to rescue man in trouble in the sea at Starr Gate in Blackpool
A huge rescue mission was launched by volunteer members of the RNLI after a man was spotted in trouble in the sea.
Police, ambulance and RNLI teams were at the beach at Starr Gate after being called by the Coastguard shortly before 6.45pm this evening.
The RNLI volunteers were on a training exercise and deployed two lifeboats to the scene.
A man was pulled into the boats and returned to shore.
A RNLI spokesman said: “We were called to the water at Starr Gate around 6.56pm. The team was out on a training exercise and. deployed two boats to the scene.
“He was walked on to the beach and is now with the police and ambulance.
“We are just about to stand down from the incident and return to training.”
