RNLI volunteers help to rescue man in trouble in the sea at Starr Gate in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge rescue mission was launched by volunteer members of the RNLI after a man was spotted in trouble in the sea.

A huge rescue mission was launched by volunteer members of the RNLI after a man was spotted in trouble in the sea.

Police, ambulance and RNLI teams were at the beach at Starr Gate after being called by the Coastguard shortly before 6.45pm this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI volunteers were on a training exercise and deployed two lifeboats to the scene.

A man was pulled into the boats and returned to shore.

RNLI volunteers rescue man from the sea at Stargate in Blackpool

A RNLI spokesman said: “We were called to the water at Starr Gate around 6.56pm. The team was out on a training exercise and. deployed two boats to the scene.

“A man was rescued and pulled from the water into the boat and returned to shore.

“He was walked on to the beach and is now with the police and ambulance.