RNLI life-savers appeal for fund-raising help

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team need a dedicated volunteer crew - people of all ages and abilities - who can give a little time to help save lives at sea.Colin Richardson 74, volunteers at one of the shops in the North West and has done so for four years.He said: “I get a huge sense of satisfaction from knowing I’m doing something so worthwhile which is helping the crew to save lives.“Meeting fellow RNLI supporters is such a pleasure and I know I’m doing my bit to save lives at sea.“I’d recommend volunteering to anyone.“You are offered full support and training from the RNLI and it’s nice to think you are giving something back to the community.”RNLI shops started out as simple cake stalls run by volunteers to raise money for their local lifeboat station.The first shop to be run as part of an actual lifeboat station opened in 1990.Today, there are more than 170 RNLI shops across the country.