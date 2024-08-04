The RNLI launched two lifeboats after concerns were raised there was a person missing at sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool RNLI volunteers were paged to respond to a person missing in the sea between North and Central Piers shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

The RNLI launched two lifeboats after concerns were raised there was a person missing at sea. | RNLI

An RNLI spokesman said: “Blackpool volunteer crew launched both D class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan and commenced searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RNLI launched two lifeboats after concerns were raised there was a person missing at sea. | RNLI

“Due to the area to be searched, further assistance was requested and provided by HM Coastguard Rescue 936 and Lytham At Anne’s RNLI Shannon all weather boat.

“Extensive searches were carried out, before the person was traced on land by community partners and conveyed to hospital for treatment.

“Thanks to all that assisted today, as ever if anything of concern on the coast or at sea is seen, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”