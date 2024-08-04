RNLI in Blackpool launch two lifeboats over concerns a person was missing in Irish Sea

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Aug 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 14:01 BST

The RNLI launched two lifeboats after concerns were raised there was a person missing at sea.

Blackpool RNLI volunteers were paged to respond to a person missing in the sea between North and Central Piers shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

The RNLI launched two lifeboats after concerns were raised there was a person missing at sea. | RNLI

An RNLI spokesman said: “Blackpool volunteer crew launched both D class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan and commenced searches.

The RNLI launched two lifeboats after concerns were raised there was a person missing at sea. | RNLI

“Due to the area to be searched, further assistance was requested and provided by HM Coastguard Rescue 936 and Lytham At Anne’s RNLI Shannon all weather boat.

“Extensive searches were carried out, before the person was traced on land by community partners and conveyed to hospital for treatment.

“Thanks to all that assisted today, as ever if anything of concern on the coast or at sea is seen, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

