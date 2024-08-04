RNLI in Blackpool launch two lifeboats over concerns a person was missing in Irish Sea
Blackpool RNLI volunteers were paged to respond to a person missing in the sea between North and Central Piers shortly before 6pm on Saturday.
An RNLI spokesman said: “Blackpool volunteer crew launched both D class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan and commenced searches.
“Due to the area to be searched, further assistance was requested and provided by HM Coastguard Rescue 936 and Lytham At Anne’s RNLI Shannon all weather boat.
“Extensive searches were carried out, before the person was traced on land by community partners and conveyed to hospital for treatment.
“Thanks to all that assisted today, as ever if anything of concern on the coast or at sea is seen, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.