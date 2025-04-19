RNLI called out twice this morning on two separate missions in Fleetwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer RNLI crew was called out twice this morning in two seperate incidents in Fleetwood.

The crew was first paged at 2:31am (Saturday, April 19) to launch a D-class inshore lifeboat after a person had been reported to be in the water.

Fleetwood's RNLI crew was called out twice this morning|Photo credit RNLI Fleetwood | RNLI Fleetwood

Fleetwood RNLI said: “The launch was cancelled and the crew stood down shortly after as the person had made it out of the water.

“Then, at 05:15 our crew were paged for a second time to launch our D-class inshore lifeboat to assist in a search for a missing person.

“Our ILB D-853 'Harbet' launched in to the ebbing tide to carry out a shoreline search. The ILB was stood down and returned to station at 06:40am as the missing person was found safe and well.”